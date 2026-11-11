DCPO ranks 1st in Q3 performance among Davao police offices

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) ranked first among all police provincial offices (PPOs) and other police units under the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) in the third quarter of 2026 Unit Performance Evaluation Rating (UPER).

The DCPO, under the leadership of City Director Police Colonel Peter Bauzon Madria, received the Medalya ng Kasanayan in recognition of its performance during the evaluation period.

The award was conferred during PRO 11’s traditional Monday flag-raising ceremony and awarding of personnel on November 9, presided over by Acting Regional Director Police Brigadier General Benigno L. Guzman at the regional headquarters’ parading grounds.

Adding to the recognition, Police Station 17 in Baliok was named the top-performing police station among the 19 police stations under the DCPO for the same evaluation period.

In a statement, the DCPO attributed the recognition to the collective efforts of its personnel, emphasizing their dedication, discipline, and professionalism in carrying out their duties.

“These recognitions reflect the collective dedication, discipline, and professionalism of DCPO personnel in delivering effective law enforcement services and ensuring public safety,” the office said.

The city police office added that the achievements affirmed its commitment to operational excellence and its continued pursuit of quality police service for Davao City residents.

The recognition also highlighted the performance of Police Station 17 Baliok, which secured the top spot among the city's 19 police stations in the same regional assessment.

The UPER serves as an evaluation mechanism for assessing the performance of police offices and units under PRO 11.

The DCPO said it would continue working toward improving its law enforcement operations and ensuring public safety in the city.

The recognition comes as the city police office maintains its responsibility to prevent and address criminal activities, preserve peace and order, and provide police services to communities across Davao City. DEF