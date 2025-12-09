DCPO readies for ‘Simbang Gabi’

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) is set to deploy around 5,000 personnel to secure 43 churches throughout the city ahead of the annual Simbang Gabi, which will run from December 16 to 25. The heightened security aims to ensure safe, orderly, and peaceful dawn masses as thousands of churchgoers are expected to participate.

DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon said the security plan includes the full implementation of a “one-entrance, one-exit” policy in the churches to regulate the movement of the people and allow police to better manage inspections.

“Naa tay one-entrance and one-exit policy sa tanan na mga simbahan nga gibantayan aron ma-monitor ang mga individuals na musulod sa tanang simbahan” (We will implement a one-entrance and one-exit policy in all monitored churches so we can properly check the individuals entering the premises), Tuazon said during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps briefing on Monday, December 8, 2025.

She reminded attendees that Davao City’s long-practiced “culture of security” remains the backbone of local safety efforts. As such, backpacks, bladed weapons, and laser lights are strictly prohibited inside church premises, while jackets and caps must be removed during inspections.

Tuazon also appealed for the public’s cooperation, noting that police units are monitoring various events throughout December.

In preparation for these activities, acting DCPO director Colonel Mannan Muarip convened station commanders, unit leaders, and DCPO personnel for a staff conference at the Kapanalig Hall. The meeting addressed emerging concerns, operational adjustments, and the coordination needed to maintain readiness for the city’s holiday calendar.

Muarip underscored the importance of proactive planning, stronger inter-unit communication, and transparency in addressing operational challenges. He stressed that the DCPO remains committed to discipline and professionalism as it continues to safeguard the city.

The DCPO has consistently managed Simbang Gabi and other major holiday events without any untoward incidents. This record has reinforced the city’s reputation as one of the safest major urban areas in the country. Police officials attribute this success to a combination of strict security protocols, strategic deployment of personnel, strong community cooperation, and Davao City’s deeply rooted culture of security.

Tuazon told reporters that they hope to sustain this clean record by enhancing visibility, tightening coordination with churches and barangay leaders, and ensuring that security measures are properly implemented at every site.

With thousands expected to attend dawn masses daily, the agency are calling on Dabawenyos to remain vigilant, follow established guidelines, and continue the collective effort that has kept holiday celebrations incident-free for several consecutive years. DEF