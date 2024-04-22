DCPO refutes compulsory hearing claims sans charges

In a public advisory issued on Saturday, April 20, 2024, the DCPO clarified that such procedures are not part of their standard operations and are not outlined in their operational manual.

The DCPO emphasized that any information suggesting otherwise is unverified and likely a scam, urging Dabawenyos to exercise caution if they receive similar messages.

“Therefore, we clarify that there is no truth to this process. We advise Davaoeños to be skeptical if they receive such messages, as it might be a scam,” the announcement added.

Previously, a text message was sent to an individual, informing her of a supposed case hearing, despite the recipient being unaware of any related matter.

“Good afternoon maam, this is from davao city police station [.] naka blotter po kayo kelangan nyo umattend ng hearing ngayon sal[a]mat [sic],” the message said. DEF