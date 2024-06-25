DCPO releases guidelines, warnings for Duaw Davao

In an announcement posted on June 22, DCPO warned tourists and spectators about bringing cigarettes at every venue and bringing small children, and backpacks or big bags. It also advised individuals to remove their jackets at every checkpoint and not to bring alcoholic drinks.

The public is also warned about using flashlights, uttering bomb jokes, and bringing firearms, stuffed toys, and sharp objects such as knives.

The police office also reminded Dabawenyos to bring a fan or a hat and opt for shaded or cooler areas. They are also advised to bring candies or sweets, extra shirts, and water in a transparent container, as well as to follow traffic rules.

On May 16, the Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) announced that the city's new summer festival, Duaw Davao, will draw foreign and local tourists.

Unlike other events in Davao, the Duaw Davao Festival in June will have a summery ambiance that makes it a great time to travel, highlighting the city as a premier summer travel destination. It also aims to divert attention from the Kadayawan Festival's cultural component to commercial advertisements highlighting the city's resources.

CTOO Officer-in-Charge Jennifer Romero said that Duaw Davao will be among the city's yearly events alongside Pasko Fiesta, Kadayawan Festival, and Araw ng Davao to revitalize the city’s tourism sector.

The festival is aimed at showcasing the city's attractions and thriving music scene and other activities like Davao Tourism, Fiesta sa San Pedro, Lifestyle & Leisure, and Music & Colors, and special events for the LGBTQIA+ community which coincides with Pride Month.