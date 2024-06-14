DCPO remains optimistic despite Davao among cities with highest crime rate

This, after a Facebook post by Renan Castillo Aguilar that went viral showed the Top 20 Cities in Southeast Asia With the Highest Crime Rate, which included the cities of Manila, Quezon, Kuala Lumpur, Klang, and Phnom Penh in the Top 5. Davao City ranked 19th.

The list was taken from the website Numbeo and was based on the South-Eastern Asia: Crime Index by City 2023.

During the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps, formerly known as AFP-PNP Press Corps press conference last June 12, Police Captain Hazel Tuazon, DCPO spokesperson, said that the trust between the citizens and the police force was a factor for the number of recorded crimes

“Naa sila’y pagsalig sa atoang kapulisan maong nisulti sila, ni-report sila [nga] naa’y mga krimen or naa’y mga individuals nga involved sa mga criminal activities (They have trust in our police force, which is why they report that there are crimes happening or there are individuals involved in criminal activities),” Tuazon said.

In a follow-up interview with Tuazon, she said the list was still subject to verification. She reiterated that despite the city’s ranking, it was still a positive sign for the police agency.

In 2024, the DCPO recorded a 36 percent decrease in crime rate from January to March 15 compared to the same period last year. It showed a drop from 72 recorded cases to 46.

As of writing, the post has more than 48,000 reactions, almost 39,000 shares, and over 5,400 comments.

Following the trending list, the netizens mostly had the same reactions. Sarcastic congratulatory comments flooded the post, citing the Philippines as “number 1” on the list once again.

“Buti naman at namaintain natin ang position. Pilipinas nambawan! (It’s a good thing we maintained our position. Philippines, number one!),” said Kris Lyeung, one of the commenters.

“Highest crime rate in Asia pero dili ganahan ug divorce, Philippines! (Highest crime rate in Asia but does not like divorce, Philippines!),” said Jadey in relation to the controversial divorce bill. Allyssa Kaye Casas, Addu Intern