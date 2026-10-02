DCPO reminds about ‘Bawal Bastos Law’

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) reminded the public that unwanted advances and physical contact in public spaces may be punishable under the “Bawal Bastos Law.”

The reminder followed a reported incident involving a 21-year-old woman who allegedly experienced unwanted behavior while riding a “bao-bao” in Davao City around 12:30 a.m. on September 23, 2026.

The DCPO said gender-based sexual harassment in public spaces, including public transportation, is prohibited under Republic Act No. 11313, or the Safe Spaces Act.

Based on the complaint, the respondent allegedly asked intrusive personal questions, introduced himself and proposed himself as her boyfriend, repeatedly requested her contact number, and touched her arm.

The woman pushed his hand away, alighted upon reaching her destination, and ran inside her residence. She later reported the incident to police, saying she felt scared, uncomfortable, and distressed.

“A person’s silence is not consent, and being in a public place does not give anyone the right to invade another person’s personal space,” the DCPO said.

The police office stressed that unwanted remarks, persistent advances, and physical contact should not be dismissed as jokes or compliments.

The public may report gender-based sexual harassment to the nearest police station, Women and Children Protection Desk, barangay authorities or other appropriate agencies.

The DCPO said complaints will be handled with sensitivity, professionalism, and confidentiality. DEF