DCPO reports Duaw Dabaw started, ended lively yet orderly

FOR years since Duaw Dabaw was introduced as one of the centerpiece celebrations of the city's annual festivities, the festival has consistently concluded without any major peace and order incidents, with the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) announcing that the 2026 edition likewise ended with a zero-incident security record.

The City Police said the peaceful conclusion of the celebration was the result of months of security planning and close coordination among law enforcement agencies, the City Government of Davao, emergency response units, barangay officials, force multipliers, event organizers, and the public.

In a statement released after the festival, the DCPO said Davao City once again demonstrated its ability to host large-scale public gatherings while maintaining public safety and order.

"Davao City has achieved another incident-free celebration during Duaw Dabaw 2026. This is a testament of direct result of the strong collaboration between the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), the local government, safety clusters, force multipliers, and a vigilant community."

Authorities said no major crimes, terrorism-related incidents, public disturbances, or significant security threats were recorded during the festival despite thousands of residents and tourists attending various activities across the city.

The police attributed the successful security operations not only to the visibility of uniformed personnel but also to the cooperation of Dabawenyos, business establishments, volunteers, and partner agencies that helped ensure the orderly flow of activities throughout the celebration.

According to the police office, the achievement reflects the city's long-standing culture of shared responsibility in maintaining peace and public safety during major events.

"A zero-incident record reflects Davao's united spirit and shared responsibility."

Police officials said they will continue to strengthen security measures and sustain close coordination with stakeholders as the city prepares for future festivals and other large public gatherings.

Duaw Dabaw is a festival that showcases Davao City's sectoral unity amid diversity through street performances, events, exhibitions, fairs, competitions, presentations, concerts, and community activities that draw thousands of participants from across Mindanao and other parts of the country.

To secure this year's celebration, the city government and law enforcement agencies implemented a comprehensive security plan covering all major event venues, transport hubs, tourist destinations, commercial centers, and convergence areas.

Earlier, the DCPO announced the deployment of 4,169 security personnel, composed of police officers, force multipliers, barangay public safety personnel, emergency responders, and other partner agencies tasked with crowd management, traffic enforcement, anti-criminality operations, and emergency response.

Police commanders also placed augmentation forces on standby to immediately respond to any contingency throughout the duration of the festivities.

The city's security preparations also included intensified police visibility, intelligence monitoring, checkpoint operations, K-9 inspections, bomb detection measures, and close coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Bureau of Fire Protection, the Philippine Coast Guard, the City Transport and Traffic Management Office, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and volunteer organizations. DEF