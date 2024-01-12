DCPO reports improved road safety, risk zones

IN THE latest findings of the Davao City Police Office's (DCPO's) comparative analysis of accident severity on crash-prone roads, comparing data from January 2023 to January 2024, approximately 113 cases resulted in property damage in 2024, a slight decrease from the 121 recorded in the same month of the previous year.

Instances of minor physical injuries also decreased to 25 cases this year, down from 34 in the preceding year.

Serious physical injuries decreased from five incidents in the previous year to two in 2024. Homicide cases remained consistent, with three cases reported in both years.

The DCPO also disclosed the top three vehicles with the highest involvement in road crashes for the years 2023 and 2024 during the same period.

Private vehicles topped the list with 35 cases this year, compared to 88 in the previous year. Motorcycles followed with 20 incidents, down from 51, while truck-related incidents decreased to nine from the previous year's 20.

According to the data, DCPO suggests that private vehicles offer a more convenient, comfortable, and safe mode of travel compared to public transportation.

For the period January to December 2023, DCPO identified the top five areas in Davao City where road crashes frequently occurred.

Carlos P. Garcia took the lead with 21 percent, followed by McArthur Highway with 12 percent, JP Laurel with 4 percent, Quimpo Boulevard with 5 percent, and Panacan with 4 percent.

Currently, DCPO, in collaboration with traffic and road clusters in the city, responded to over 10 road-related incidents.

Charges for homicide, serious bodily injury, and property damage were filed in the majority of these cases.

Noteworthy events were independently reported at Carlos P. Garcia Highway, Kilometer 11 in Sasa, and at Crossing Fausta, Davao-Bukidnon Highway, Calinan on January 6 of this year. DEF