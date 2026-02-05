DCPO reports sharp drop in road mishaps in Jan 2026

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) reported a significant decline in road crash incidents in January 2026, with a 96 percent decrease compared to the same period last year, based on official data released on Wednesday, February 4.

According to the DCPO’s comparative traffic report, only 21 road crash incidents involving 39 vehicles were documented in January 2026. This is a significant drop from the same period in 2025, when authorities recorded 579 incidents involving 1,073 vehicles, reflecting one of the sharpest year-on-year reductions in recent traffic monitoring.

Private vehicles remained the most frequently involved, accounting for 46 percent of the total crashes. Motorcycles followed at 26 percent, while pick-up trucks made up 13 percent. Other vehicle types comprised the remaining share.

A similar trend was observed in January 2025, when private vehicles and motorcycles also topped the list, indicating consistent risk patterns regardless of overall incident volume.

In terms of severity, most of the January 2026 incidents resulted in damage to property, accounting for 81 percent of cases. Minor physical injuries were recorded in four percent of incidents, while two percent involved serious physical injuries.

Notably, fatalities were reported in 13 percent of the crashes, a higher percentage compared to January 2025, when homicide-related cases accounted for only one percent despite the much higher number of incidents.

Human error continued to be the primary cause of road crashes, responsible for 95 percent of all incidents in January 2026. Vehicle defects accounted for the remaining five percent, while no cases were attributed to road defects.

Driver inattentiveness emerged as the most common contributing factor, representing 45 percent of recorded driver errors, showing almost the same pattern seen in the previous year.

The report also identified several high-risk areas where road crashes were most likely to occur. Barangay 76-A recorded the highest share at 42 percent, followed by Maa Road, CP Garcia Highway, and the Calinan District, each accounting for 17 percent.

Barangay Tugbok recorded eight percent of the incidents. In comparison, January 2025 data showed major highways such as McArthur Highway and CP Garcia Highway among the most accident-prone areas.

DCPO officials noted that most incidents occurred during daytime and early evening hours, particularly between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., 10 a.m. to 12 noon, and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., coinciding with peak traffic flow and truck ban hours.

The DCPO urged motorists to remain vigilant, stressing that while the sharp decline in incidents is encouraging, strict adherence to traffic rules and responsible driving remain crucial to preventing injuries, property damage, and loss of life. DEF