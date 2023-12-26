DCPO reports zero firecracker incidents

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) reported zero firecracker-related incidents and no arrests for law violations during Christmas.

However, 13 lantakas, or pyrotechnic devices were confiscated from various police stations in Davao City.

Captain Hazel Tuazon, the DCPO spokesperson, provided a breakdown, indicating three firecrackers were seized in Mandug, seven in Bunawan, and three in Ecoland.

She attributed the peaceful Christmas celebration to the strict enforcement of City Ordinance 060-02, the Firecracker Ban.

The ordinance prohibits the possession, use, sale, manufacture, and distribution of pyrotechnic devices within the city.

Penalties for violators range from fines to imprisonment, depending on the number of offenses.

While other provinces in the Davao Region permit firecrackers, Tuazon clarified that transporting them in the city is allowed with proper permits.

DCPO Director Alberto Lupaz instructed the intensification of checkpoints, requiring individuals entering Davao City with firecrackers to show necessary documents to authorities. DEF