DCPO rolls out 2024 Oplan Kalinaw

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) on January 26, 2024, resumed extending services to barangays through its Oplan Kalinaw security and community outreach program.

Through the Oplan Kalinaw, the DCPO aims to strengthen community-police relations in the city by bringing basic government services to barangays. The program also intends to enhance police presence in the city’s densely populated communities.

Barangay Bago Gallera was the first stop this year after the DCPO suspended the program in August last year to make way for the Barangay and SK elections.

Residents there availed themselves of various free services such as general medical checkup, checkup for pets, vehicle pre-registration, and free haircut, among others. Food packs and school supplies were also distributed.

DCPO Deputy City Director for Operations Lt. Col. Ireneo Caburnay thanked the residents in the barangay for their active participation in the program. He also asked residents for their continued cooperation with various security measures enforced in the city to ensure peace and order.

“Ang kaayuhan, kalinaw ug seguridad sa katawhan makab-ot lamang kung aduna’y pagkahiusa, kooperasyon ug aktibong partisipasyon sa tanang miyembro sa komunidad (Order, peace and security of all can only be achieved with unity, cooperation, and active participation of all members of the community),” Carbunay said.

Bago Gallera was chosen as the venue for the DCPO’s first outreach and medical mission of the year in order to extend essential services to those who were affected by the recent flooding there.

Friday’s program was participated in by the Public Employment Service Office, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, City Social Welfare Development Office, City Health Office, City Legal Office, and other offices from the local government unit participated in the program.

National agencies such as the Philippine Statistics Agency, PhilHealth, Land Transportation Office, Bureau of Fire Protection, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Bureau of Fisheries and Agrarian Resources, and the Department of Health were also partners of the DCPO in the program. CIO