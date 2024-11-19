DCPO seized P3-M in drugs, arrests 76

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) seized nearly P3 million worth of suspected illegal drugs between November 10 and 16, 2024.

In 29 anti-drug operations, 37 individuals were arrested, with 432.59 grams of suspected shabu (valued at P2,941,612) and 153.021 grams of dried marijuana leaves (valued at P18,362.52) confiscated.

Under the leadership of Acting City Director PCol. Hansel Marantan, the police executed "4 Directives" operations across the community. In addition to the drug busts, the DCPO intensified its anti-gambling campaign, arresting individuals during 35 operations that also led to the capture of 42 people, including 10 most-wanted and 25 wanted individuals. JPC