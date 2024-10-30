DCPO seizes over P2-M illegal drugs

OVER P2 million worth of suspected illegal drugs were seized in separate operations across Davao City.

First, on Tuesday evening, October 29, 2024, Task Force Davao (TFD) personnel and the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) intercepted suspected shabu at the Sirawan Checkpoint, allegedly being smuggled into the city.

Authorities confiscated approximately 250 grams of suspected shabu, valued at around P1,744,880, from suspects identified as alias Harold and alias Hany, who were traveling in a private vehicle. The suspects and the seized drugs were handed over to the Toril Police Station.

In a separate incident, the DCPO conducted a buy-bust operation in Barangay 32-D, Davao City, seizing over P300,000 worth of shabu. During the operation, authorities also confiscated a firearm. Bajada Police Station apprehended suspects known as alias Jom, alias Jhon, and alias Rio in Purok 4, Father Gomez St., around 11 p.m. on October 29, 2024.

According to the police report, Jom was the primary target of the operation, while Jhon and Rio, who were from Piapi Boulevard and Mabini Boulevard respectively, were also found with illegal items.

An undercover officer successfully purchased a sachet of suspected shabu from the suspects using marked money, prompting police to act swiftly and seize additional evidence.

Confiscated from alias Jom was one sachet of suspected shabu that was allegedly sold, along with seven more sachets. Alias Rio had four sachets of suspected shabu in his possession. Alias Jhon was found with a .38 caliber revolver, three bullets, a cellphone, marked and boodle money, a coin purse, a holster, and a sling bag.

In total, around 46.08 grams of drugs valued at P313,344 were seized from the suspects. They are now in police custody and facing charges for violating Sections 5 and 11 of RA 9165, along with an additional charge under Republic Act (RA) 10591 for firearm possession.

The combined total value of drugs seized in these operations reached P2,058,224. JRN