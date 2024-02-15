DCPO surprises public with flowers

The special activity called Valentine’s Flower Activity Giving is annually conducted by the police office headed by Director Police Colonel Alberto Lupaz.

Drivers and commuters of vehicles passing by the DCPO headquarters along San Pedro Street were given heart-shaped cutouts and flowers with special greetings by police authorities.

"Sa Davao City Police Office, gugma ug proteksyon gihatag. Atong palambuon ang gugma ug kahiusahan sa atong syudad sa Dabaw,” DCPO’s Facebook post stated.

Meanwhile, due to the Valentine’s Day celebration, the supply of flowers from Calinan became so limited that it has brought the prices of flowers, especially roses, in several establishments in the city, particularly at the Bankerohan Public Market, to increase.

Although prices may vary depending on the vendor, the increase is still apparent. For example, pink and red roses in a bouquet are now priced at P200 to P500 per dozen compared to P150 to P450 on a normal day.

On the other hand, some imported flowers such as tulips, carnations, and Ecuadorians ranged from P2,800 to P5,800 per dozen compared to P2,500 to P5,600 on normal days; customized flowers cost P1,200 to P2,400 per dozen compared to usual P1,000 to P2,300. One big sunflower in a bouquet costs P500 from P450 in the previous season, and a single piece or one stem of sunflower stands at a normal price which is P40 to P50. DEF