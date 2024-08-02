DCPO to implement 3-minute response during Kadayawan

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) assured that they will implement the three-minute response initiative during the 39th Kadayawan Festival.

DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon revealed in a media interview earlier this week that they have already advised all station commanders in the city to have a full culture of security and implement police visibility within their areas of responsibility (AOR) in an attempt to achieve “zero untoward incidents” from August 8 to 18, 2024.

Tuazon added that the recently concluded simulation exercise (Simex) in several areas of the city was part of their preparations as they also assessed if they could respond to emergencies in less than three minutes.

"Kay mao gyud na ang gusto sa atong halangdong Mayor Baste nga i-siguro nga protektado ang atong kaigsuonang Dabawenyos especially karong umaabot nga Kadayawan Festival 2024 (Because that is exactly what our honorable Mayor Baste wants to ensure that our Dabawenyo brothers and sisters will be protected especially this coming Kadayawan Festival 2024),” Tuazon said.

Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) Director Brigadier General Nicolas D. Torre III told Davao media that one of his plans is to establish and upgrade the 911 emergency systems through a short-minute response.

“Nothing really new, spectacular. One of the things siguro is… the implementation of 911. Considering that Davao City is the birthplace of 911. Let us see if we can achieve [this] na pag kayo na nag-dial ng emergency number we can be there in just three minutes or reasonable time,” he said during his assumption as the PRO-Davao director at the PRO-Davao Bagani Hall, Camp Catitipan on June 16.

(Nothing really new, spectacular. One of the things is probably… the implementation of 911. Considering that Davao City is the birthplace of 911. Let us see if we can achieve [this] when you dial the emergency number we can be there in just three minutes or a reasonable time)

However, Duterte sarcastically called out Torre’s idea by simply describing it as “unrealistic”, further expressing that he would slap the general.

“Isa ka buwan na kini sa PRO pero naa bay nabag-o? Unsay nahitabo sa iyang response rule? Has anything changed? Wala. Does he want us to expect nga pag-abot sa panahon nga naa ng three-minute response nya mahuman nang problemaha na, then show us. Hawud man kaha ka. Lamia sagpaon ning tawhana, kung makit-an nako na sagpaon gyud nako na,” the mayor said on his “Basta Dabawenyo” podcast aired through his official Facebook page on July 29.

(It's been a month in PRO but has anything changed? What happened to his response rule? Has anything changed? Nothing. Does he want us to expect that the three-minute response can solve this problem and if so, then show us. You think you are a hot shot. It’s really a pleasure to slap this person, if I find him I will definitely slap him). DEF