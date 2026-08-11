DCPO top-performing unit in Davao Region

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) emerged as the top-performing police unit under the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) after securing the highest Unit Performance Evaluation Rating (Uper) for July 2026.

The recognition placed DCPO ahead of other police offices and units across the Davao Region, highlighting its performance in carrying out law enforcement operations, maintaining peace and order, and providing public safety services throughout the month.

City Director Police Colonel Peter Bauzon Madria attributed the achievement to the collective efforts of DCPO personnel assigned to the city's police stations and various operating and support units.

Madria commended the police personnel for their discipline, dedication, and sustained efforts in performing their duties, particularly in maintaining police visibility, responding to incidents, and addressing the security concerns of communities across Davao City.

He said the recognition reflects the commitment of the entire organization to fulfilling its mandate and ensuring that police services remain accessible to residents.

The city police chief also underscored the importance of teamwork among the different police stations and units, noting that the city's peace and order efforts require coordinated operations and consistent performance from personnel on the ground.

Beyond police operations, Madria also credited the cooperation of Davao City residents for contributing to the city's peace and order situation.

He expressed gratitude to the public, emphasizing that community trust, cooperation and active participation remain essential in strengthening law enforcement efforts.

Madria stressed that maintaining peace and order is a shared responsibility between the police and the community, with public cooperation helping authorities respond more effectively to security concerns and other incidents.

The UPER recognition comes as DCPO continues to implement its law enforcement and public safety programs across the city's 11 police stations and other units.

The evaluation also serves as an assessment of the performance of police units in carrying out their respective responsibilities and meeting organizational targets.

DCPO, in recognizing the achievement, congratulated its personnel for their latest regional performance.

"Congratulations to the men and women of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) for once again proving their excellence by clinching the top spot in the unit performance evaluation rating (Uper) for July 2026 among all units under Police Regional Office-11,” Madria said. DEF