DCPO urges city gov to file raps vs condo

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) urges the city government to file charges against a condominium where a couple was murdered on April 21, 2024, due to the absence of CCTVs inside the establishment.

DCPO said that the famous condo at Daang Maharlika, Bajada clearly violated the “Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Ordinance” of the city.

Under the city ordinance, businesses are required to have such cameras. Non-compliant establishments risk a P5,000 fine and a closure order.

In an AFP-PNP press conference earlier this week, DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon said that the Bajada Police Station, headed by Major Marvin Hugos, will submit an official report to the local government unit (LGU) of Davao City to report that the condo does not have a working CCTV.

Meanwhile, Councilor Luna Acosta who proposed the ordinance revealed that they have already decided to file a case but still need the security agency's recommendation.

To recall, Jeffrey Patac Predas and his girlfriend Jennifer Delos Santos Chavez were discovered dead inside the condominium.

However, because the condominium lacked a working CCTV system, DCPO inspectors were unable to collect video evidence.

Currently, the investigation of the gruesome crime is still ongoing including the release of the DNA test results of the two alleged persons of interest who were reportedly classmates of Chavez. DEF