DCPO urges sobriety for peaceful cemetery visits

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has advised residents to avoid going to cemeteries while intoxicated on November 1 and 2, 2024, to prevent potential disturbances as crowds gather to pay respects to loved ones.

DCPO spokesperson Police Captain Hazel Tuazon recommends those who have been drinking rest at home first and visit cemeteries only when sober.

“Kon hubog, mas maayong mo-rest lang una, matulog sa ilang balay, kung mahuwasan na, puwede na moadto sa menteryo, ang gilikayan nato ani, basin mabikil sila, daghan baya og tawo, mao na unya ang hinungdan sa kasamok (If you’re drunk, it’s better to rest first, sleep at home, and go to the cemetery once you’re sober. We’re trying to avoid disturbances with so many people around),” Tuazon told Superbalita Davao in an interview.

Police will be vigilant in checking beverages that may appear as juice but could contain alcohol.

“Anas atong mga kaubanan nga moila sa ilang mga dala, kay ang uban moingon og juice, pero naa diay hard (liquor) sagol, para lang makalusot (Our team is trained to inspect what people bring; some claim it’s juice, but it actually has hard liquor to sneak it in),” she said.

To ensure a peaceful observance, DCPO has set up assistance desks at 40 cemeteries across the city and has banned items such as canisters, sharp objects, and large sound speakers.

Tuazon added, “Ginahangyo nato ang mga Dabawenyo nga dili lang ta magdala og dagko nga mga sound speaker, bawal ang loud music sa atong mg sementeryo, para mahatagan natog respito ang paghandom sa atong mga minahal sa kinabuhi nga nangamatay na (We urge Dabawenyos not to bring large sound systems; loud music is prohibited to maintain respect in remembering our deceased).”

Barangay officials are also deploying additional personnel to assist with cemetery security through November 2, as residents began visiting cemeteries on October 31, with gatherings expected through November 3. JPC