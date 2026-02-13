DCPO warns establishments on child safety

AS VALENTINE'S Day approaches this Saturday, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has issued a stern warning to establishments and individuals attempting to allow minors into hotels and inns, citing the risk of exploitation and the strict enforcement of child protection laws.

In a statement, PCol. Mannan Caracas Muarip, acting City Director of DCPO, said the city’s police force will be stepping up monitoring to ensure minors are not placed in vulnerable situations during the holiday.

“As we mark February 14, 2026, the Davao City Police Office is intensifying its monitoring of minors inside hotels, inns, and other establishments where their presence is strictly prohibited,” Muarip said.

The official said they will strictly enforce the Republic Act 7610, which safeguards children against abuse, exploitation, and discrimination.

“This is part of our unwavering commitment to protect the welfare of our youth,” he said.

Muarip emphasized that any individual or business violating this law will face charges in violation of the law.

“Hotels, inns, or similar establishments that allow minors to check in without proper guardianship or valid reasons will also face strict legal action,” warned.

DCPO is also urging citizens to stay vigilant and report suspicious activities immediately to their nearest police station.

Over the years, DCPO has been closely monitoring inns and motels to prevent minors from being involved in potentially harmful situations. This includes actively coordinating with business owners to raise awareness about the importance of being vigilant when young couples or individuals bring minors into these establishments.

RA 7610 is a cornerstone statute in the Philippines aimed at safeguarding children's rights and welfare. Enacted on June 17, 1992, the law provides a strong legal framework for preventing and penalizing various forms of child abuse, maltreatment, exploitation, and discrimination.

Notably, it aligns with the Philippine government’s commitments under international treaties, including the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), underscoring the country's firm dedication to ensuring the highest level of care, protection, and development for children.

Meanwhile, SunStar Davao had been monitoring some of the inns in the city, and some of the interviewed staff said that they have been strictly adhering to the mandate of the law, particularly in banning minors from entering their premises without supervision from any family or legal guardian. They are also ensuring that, aside from minors, they are also ensuring that any illegal activities will not be committed within their premises, such as taking illegal drugs. RGL