DCPO warns vs netizens spreading fake ‘illegal drug seizure’ in Davao City

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) on April 29, 2026 has dismissed a series of Facebook posts and circulating reports that falsely claim a large-scale illegal drug seizure in the city and link it to local political personalities, particularly the Dutertes

In an official statement, the DCPO said the posts, which gained traction online in recent days, are “entirely false, malicious, and without factual basis,” stressing that no such operation or incident was recorded within Davao City’s jurisdiction.

The police clarified that verification efforts showed the images attached to the viral posts were taken from a separate law enforcement operation in Bacolod City involving smuggled cigarettes, not illegal drugs, and had no connection to Davao City.

City Director Peter Bauzon Madria cautioned the public against spreading unverified information, emphasizing the damage caused by online disinformation.

“Spreading fake news and false information is irresponsible and harmful, as it misleads the public, damages reputations, creates unnecessary alarm, and undermines trust in legitimate law enforcement efforts,” Madria said.

He added that those responsible for creating and sharing the misleading posts may face criminal charges under existing laws.

He noted that individuals who deliberately spread false information online may be held liable under multiple laws, including provisions of the Revised Penal Code, particularly Article 154 on unlawful use of publication, as well as the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, which imposes heavier penalties for offenses committed through digital platforms. Other applicable charges, such as libel or public alarm, may also be pursued depending on the case.

The DCPO said it has launched an investigation, in coordination with its cybercrime unit and other offices, to identify those behind the posts. Authorities vowed to pursue all legal remedies against individuals found responsible.

The police also urged the public to verify information before sharing, rely on official government sources, and report accounts that spread misinformation.

Despite the viral claims, the DCPO maintained that Davao City remains peaceful and under close police monitoring. DEF