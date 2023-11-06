DCPO yields P768.8-K drugs, nabs hundreds in anti-criminality ops

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) announced that the 10-day Simultaneous Anti-Criminality and Law Enforcement Operations (Sacleo) that ran from October 20 to 29 yielded around P800,000 worth of drugs and hundreds of individuals apprehended for criminal activities.

Based on the data provided by DCPO Director PCol. Alberto Lupaz, they have seized around 108 grams of shabu and 275 grams of marijuana with an estimated street market value of P768,892.84 from the total of 110 operations.

Lupaz also said that their office arrested 129 suspects from buy-busts operations and 175 “most wanted persons” through warrants of arrest.

In the search operations, it has led to the arrest of 160 individuals involved in illegal gambling where thousands of betting money were confiscated.

“Our dedication to public safety was further demonstrated in our anti-illegal gambling operations, resulting in 56 operations that led to the arrest of 160 violators and the confiscation of P28,640 in betting money” Lupaz added.

In light of its campaign against the illegal possession of firearms, Lupaz revealed that several operations have arrested 11 individuals.

“Our commitment to ensuring a secure Davao City was evident in our campaign against illegal possession of firearms, resulting in the arrest of 11 individuals and the confiscation of 11 firearms, along with two surrendered firearms and 13 captured firearms during 26 operations” he concluded. DEF