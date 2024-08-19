DCPO: Zero incident in Kadayawan 2024

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) applauded the Dabawenyos on August 18, 2024 for their participation in the “culture of security”, which resulted in the “peaceful and successful” celebration of the 39th Kadayawan Festival.

DCPO reported that this year’s grandest festival in Davao City recorded “zero violence and external and internal threats” since its opening on August 8.

“Your tremendous support in adhering to the law has emphasized our commitment to embracing the culture of safety in our community. Let us continue on this journey together, supporting one another for the peace and development of our beloved city,” DCPO director Col. Hansel Marantan said.

Marantan previously vowed to Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte during their short talks in July that his plans for the Kadayawan centers on aiming for a zero crime rate.

“Nagkausap na kami ni Mayor at ang sabi niya basta wala lang krimen sa mga activities na mangyari (I have already talked with the Mayor and he said that as long as there will be no crimes during the activities),” Marantan said in ambush interview during the Kadayawan send-off ceremony at the DCPO grounds.

For this year’s celebration, the Davao City Public Safety and Security Command Center (PSSCC) doubled its augmentation, from 10,000 personnel, this year’s celebration had a total of 20,000 personnel deployed to secure the city’s safety.

The 2024 Kadayawan has a budget of around P59 million, lower than last year’s P65 million.

“It’s the same as last year, more or less, plus the amount coming from our sponsorships. We have P59 million, including our sponsorships,” Jennifer Romero, officer in charge of the City Tourism Office (CTTO), said earlier this month.

Of the amount, P11 million came from the private sector and P48 million from the Annual Development Fund.

This year’s budget is lower than last year’s P65 million due to a smaller contribution from the private sector.

The event, dubbed the Philippines’ “King of Festival” had seen slight changes as Indak-indak and Pamulak sa Kadayawan were both celebrated in a single day while the Hiyas ng Kadayawan committee had taken an inclusive move as all candidates from 11 ethnolinguistics were allowed to deliver their answers in their own dialect.