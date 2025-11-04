DCPO’s Ligtas Undas 2025 successful

SIMILAR to last year’s observance, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) concluded this year’s Undas celebration as peaceful and orderly, recording zero untoward incidents from October 29 to November 2.

A total of 1,253 personnel, including force multipliers and other uniformed officers, were deployed across the city to ensure security and public safety in 53 cemeteries and memorial parks as thousands of Dabawenyos visited their departed loved ones.

Under the leadership of Police Colonel Mannan Caracas Muarip, acting city director, DCPO credited the successful implementation of “Ligtas Undas 2025” to the collective effort of law enforcement units, local government offices, and the community’s cooperation.

“We set out to ensure that every Dabawenyo could honor their departed loved ones in peace, and we succeeded together. This zero-incident report is a collective victory that showcases not only the dedication of our men and women in uniform but also the steadfast cooperation of our partner agencies and the people of Davao,” Muarip said.

Throughout the five-day observance, DCPO personnel maintained visibility and conducted security checks in cemeteries, transport terminals, major roads, and convergence points to prevent crimes and ensure smooth traffic flow.

The police office also acknowledged the valuable participation of partner agencies, including the Task Force Davao, Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine Coast Guard, City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), Central 911, City Explosives and Canine Unit (CECU), police auxiliaries, barangay officials, and force multipliers. Their unified efforts contributed to a safe and peaceful citywide commemoration of Undas.

DCPO likewise expressed gratitude to the public for their discipline, cooperation, and adherence to safety protocols, which played a crucial role in maintaining peace and order during the holiday.

DCPO attributed its Ligtas Undas 2025 program to its continued commitment to its D.A.V.A.O. Framework — Discipline, Action, Virtue, Accountability, and Order.

For several consecutive years, Davao City has consistently recorded no incidents of violence or major disruption during the Undas observance. DEF