DCWD advises customers anew to store water due to heavy rains

This marks the fourth advisory from the water utility company regarding potential prolonged water interruptions. Previous advisories from DCWD instructing customers to store water include from June 1 to 6, June 7 to 9, and June 21 to 23.

In its latest advisory, DCWD warned residents serviced by the DCBWDP to store water in clean, covered containers in anticipation of low water pressure or possible disruptions in water supply on June 24, 27, 29, and 30.

The affected areas include those serviced by the Dumoy (Agdao, Angliongto, Buhangin, Centro, Gov. Vicente Duterte, Hizon, Lapu-Lapu, Madapo, Mandug, Pampanga, Panacan, Rafael Castillo, Sasa, Tigatto, Ubalde, and Wilfredo Aquino), Riverside (Balingaeng, Biao Escuela, Biao Guianga, Biao Joaquin, Catalunan Grande, Los Amigos, Matina Biao, New Valencia, Riverside, Tacunan, Talandang, Talomo River, Tugbok Proper, and Ulas), Tugbok (Bago Aplaya, Bago Gallera, Bago Oshiro, Bangkal, Catalunan Grande and Pequeño, Matina Pangi, Mintal, Sto. Niño, Talomo Proper, and Tugbok Proper), Calinan (Dacudao, Gumalang, Lacson), Cabantian (Cabantian, Communal, Indangan), and Panacan (Bunawan, Ilang, Lasang Panacan, Sasa, Tibungco) water supply systems.

Earlier, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) officially declared the start of the rainy season on May 29, 2024, following months of drought.

“Pagasa has forecasted heavy/prolonged rainfall, which may lead to reduced flow or temporary cessation of bulk water supply distribution due to high turbidity of the Tamugan River,” DCWD stated in their Facebook post on Sunday morning, June 23.

Turbidity, as defined by Collins Dictionary, refers to the degree to which light is scattered by a clear liquid, typically indicating the presence of suspended particles.

If heavy rainfall persists, DCWD plans to utilize groundwater sources to maintain a continuous water supply. However, areas with high turbidity in the Panigan-Tamugan River, particularly those at higher elevations or farther from storage facilities, may experience limited to no water supply during peak demand periods.

DCWD assured residents that affected areas will be closely monitored to ensure water delivery within 24 hours.

The Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWDP), launched by the Davao City Government to address water supply issues, has been operational since December 1, 2023, as announced by Apo Agua on January 9, 2024. Originally slated for completion in 2021, the project aims to enhance water supply reliability in the city. RGP