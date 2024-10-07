DCWD alerts residents of water supply shortage

According to the latest weather advisory from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), heavy rains are expected on October 8, 10, 11, 12, and 13. This rainfall may lead to reduced production from the DCBWSP due to high turbidity levels in the Tamugan River, caused by the downpour.

Turbidity refers to the cloudiness of water due to suspended particles such as clay, silt, and organic materials, as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In a Facebook post on Sunday, October 6, 2024, DCWD urged customers served by the bulk water supply to store water in clean, covered containers in preparation for the potential water shortage.

In light of the anticipated low water production from the DCBWSP, DCWD plans to maximize its groundwater sources. However, if high turbidity levels persist, areas located at higher elevations or farther from storage facilities may experience low water pressure or no water during peak usage times.

The affected areas include Dumoy (Agdao, Angliongto, Buhangin, Centro, Gov. Vicente Duterte, Hizon, Lapu-Lapu, Madapo, Mandug, Pampanga, Panacan, Rafael Castillo, Sasa, Tigatto, Ubalde, and Wilfredo Aquino), Riverside (Balingaeng, Biao Escuela, Biao Guianga, Biao Joaquin, Catalunan Grande, Los Amigos, Matina Biao, New Valencia, Riverside, Tacunan, Talandang, Talomo River, Tugbok Proper, and Ulas), Tugbok (Bago Aplaya, Bago Gallera, Bago Oshiro, Bangkal, Catalunan Grande and Pequeño, Matina Pangi, Mintal, Sto. Niño, Talomo Proper, and Tugbok Proper), Calinan (Dacudao, Gumalang, Lacson), Cabantian (Cabantian, Communal, Indangan), and Panacan (Bunawan, Ilang, Lasang Panacan, Sasa, Tibungco) water systems.

DCWD will monitor these areas to ensure water pressure returns within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Davao City Councilor Louie John Bonguyan, chair of the committee on energy and water, mentioned on July 23, 2024, that areas served by the DCBWSP would no longer face water pressure issues during heavy rains, as Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc. has improved its filtration system to better manage turbidity.

The DCBWSP was initiated by the local government of Davao to address the city's water supply issues.

Apo Agua announced on January 9, 2024, that the bulk water supply has been operational since December 1, 2023. The project was initially scheduled for completion in 2021 but faced delays due to various factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in the project implementer. RGP