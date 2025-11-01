DCWD announces 17-hour water cut

THE Davao City Water District (DCWD) has announced a 17-hour water interruption from November 2 to November 3 affecting the entire Cabantian and Communal areas, as well as some parts of Buhangin, Panacan, and Sasa.

The water interruption will begin at 7 p.m. on November 2 and will last until 11:59 p.m. of November 3.

“Affected customers are advised to store water in clean and covered containers at least three days before the scheduled water interruption,” the office said in its advisory.

According to DCWD, the interruption is due to maintenance work by Apo Agua, which will clean the flow control valves and wye strainers of the Cabantian, Indangan, and Panacan Off-take Points to ensure operational efficiency in the water supply systems of these areas.

The water district stated that the affected areas include all zones served by the Cabantian Water Supply System (WSS), which covers Cabantian Road from Celerina Heights to Crossing Milan, as well as parts of Buhangin, Communal, Panacan, and Sasa.

In Cabantian, the affected areas include Celerina Heights, North Town, Northcrest Subd., Dacudao Village I and II, Ananda Marga, Amakan Village, Suraya Homes, Mountain View Village, Kasilak Village, Forestal Road, Arendain Village, RDL Staff House, Green Orchard Village I, II and III, Leonora Garden Heights, D’Achievers Village, Canaan Village, Purok 39, Deca Homes, Emily Homes, Chula Vista Subd., Countryville Executive Homes, Emilia Homes, Victor’s Homes, Bacahoa Village, Dela Peña Village, Holy Trinity Village, Villa Park Subd., Sta. Teresita Village, Remedios Heights, Cecilia Heights Subd., Priscilla Estates, Cabantian Country Homes Subd., Greenland Subd. Phase I and II, and Ciudad Esperanza.

In Buhangin, the affected areas include Buhangin Memorial Park, Sison Subdivision, Carpio Compound, Carpio Village, St. Jude, San Nicolas, San Lorenzo, Sand Village, Waling-Waling, and Crossing Milan.

In Communal, the affected areas are Communal–Sasa Road, D'Leonor Inland Resort, Green Valley, Ilumina Estates Phases 1 and 2, Aspen Heights, Doña Trinidad Village, Victors Subdivision, Blue Diamond, Communale, Catitipan Homeowners Association, and Puroks 1 to 7.

In Sasa, the areas include Bel Air Subdivision, Crystal Meadows, De Guzman Village, Emi-ville Subdivision, Landmark 1, Landmark 3, Panacan Relocation, Portville Subdivision, Tierra Verde Village, Doña Caridad Subdivision, and Landmark Village I and II.

Meanwhile, in Panacan, the affected areas include sections along C.P. Garcia National Highway (from F. Bangoy International Airport to DPWH Depot), Panacan Relocation, Vista Verde 1 and 2, Empress Subdivision, San Juan Village, and Tierra Niño Village.

DCWD said that water supply may be restored earlier if the work proceeds smoothly, or may be delayed if unforeseen problems arise.

The office also reminded customers that once flushing is completed and water service is restored, they should open all faucets and let the water run for at least two minutes. It further advised residents not to drink tap water immediately and to boil it beforehand as a safety precaution. RGP