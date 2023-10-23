DCWD, Apo Agua partner with Bawasa for community water systems solutions

The Davao City Water District (DCWD) and Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc. (Apo Agua) have partnered with the Barangay Water System Associations (Bawasa) for a Water Supply System Development project that advocates for sustainable, community-based water systems solutions.

This joint initiative which involves pipeline donations, dissemination of information, and capacity building will benefit the partner communities of the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWSP). This is also part of DCWD’s Tabawi-Tamtam Rural Water Systems Development covering the barangays of Tawantawan, Baguio Proper, Wines, Tambobong and Tamugan.

DCWD provided essential pipelines and appurtenances to barangays Baguio Proper, Wines, and Tambobong while Apo Agua will do the same for Barangays Tawantawan and Tamugan.

Approximately 20 kilometers of pipelines, along with crucial appurtenances, are provided in total to enhance the water infrastructure of host communities and improve the management and operation of their individual water supply systems.

The project was marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the host barangays last August 25 during the turnover ceremony of Water Supply System Development Project witnessed also by Councilor Alberto Ungab, representatives from DCWD, Apo Agua, and the barangay local government units (BLGU) of Baguio Proper, Tambobong, and Tawantawan.