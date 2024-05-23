DCWD apologizes for water interruption

DCWD explained in a statement that the emergency interruption, starting at 12:01 that day, in areas served by the Dumoy Water Supply System (WSS) groundwater sources, was due to a damaged recloser switch.

“Said concern has been immediately coordinated with Davao Light and Power Company (DLPC) that dispatched their repair crew to assist DCWD,” the water utility firm said in its statement, apologizing to affected customers, acknowledging the inconvenience, and assuring efforts were underway to restore water service promptly.

In a subsequent update, the office announced that DLPC had successfully repaired the damaged recloser switch, with most affected areas expected to have their connections restored by 1 p.m.

“However, far and elevated areas may continue to experience low water pressure to no water while the entire operation is recovering,” DCWD cautioned.

Allan Albior, a Matina resident, shared with SunStar Davao via text message the heavy impact of the recent water interruption. He described the challenge of commuting to work without access to water for bathing and cooking due to a lack of stored water.

“Hassle kaayo kay wala koy ligo nag duty, dili man pwede mag WFH [work-from-home] need man mag work (It's a huge hassle because I went to work without bathing, and I have to go because I can't work from home),” he said.

He expressed hope that with the operation of the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWDP), such interruptions would become a thing of the past.

He noted a lack of immediate communication from DCWD on the matter and emphasized the inconvenience faced by workers. RGP