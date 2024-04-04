Davao

DCWD assures ample water supply despite El Niño

THE Davao City Water District (DCWD) ensures sufficient water supply for consumers despite anticipating the increase in water demands during the hot season.

DCWD spokesperson Jovana Cresta Duhaylungsod said in an interview with dxDC RMN Davao on Thursday, April 4, 2024, that the water district is preparing for possible El Niño effects as part of their action plan this year.

"Suffice to say, based naman sa atoang available supply, very abundant ang atoang surplus water karong mga panahona, to the extent nga kung aduna may mga pagsaka sa water demand, kaya nato sya suplayan”, Duhaylungsod said. 

(Suffice it to say, based on our available supply, our surplus water is very abundant these days, to the extent that if there is an increase in water demand, we can supply it.)

Despite the El Niño threat peaking in April, the Davao City Bulk Water Supply (DCBWS) and other groundwater sources provide 360,000 cubic meters daily.

The spokesperson added that these current sources of water will help supply the demand for water throughout the city. However, some areas might experience low-pressure to no water,  which is manageable.  John Resna Dolendo, HCDC Intern

