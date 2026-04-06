DCWD assures residents: Water supply in Davao City sufficient

THE Davao City Water District (DCWD) has assured residents that the city has sufficient water supply to meet current needs, while reminding Dabawenyos to practice wise water use as demand continues to rise.

DCWD Spokesperson Jovana Cresta Duhaylungsod explained that Districts 1, 2, and 3 are served by established water supply systems replenished by the city’s watersheds. Davao City has eight identified watersheds, including the Davao, Lasang, Bunawan, Talomo, Matina, Lipadas, Sirawan, and Sibulan Rivers.

Currently, the city operates 74 production wells, one spring source, and one bulk water source supplied by Apo Agua from the Panigan-Tamugan River.

Duhaylungsod noted that the Talomo-Lipadas-Sibulan watershed has a positive balance, with an estimated flow of 700,000 cubic meters per day and a withdrawal rate of 355,000 cubic meters. Meanwhile, the Davao-Bunawan-Lasang watershed has a withdrawal rate of 40,000 cubic meters, equal to its estimated flow.

She also emphasized the need to prepare for future demand, citing projections that Davao City’s population will reach 2.09 million by 2030, with water demand expected to double to 824,941 cubic meters per day.

“Despite atong nakita nato nga status sa water and the ballooning water demand, we have to have strategies in place to ensure water security,” she said

(Despite the current water status we’re seeing and the ballooning water demand, we must have strategies in place to ensure water security.)

DCWD has also been rehabilitating watersheds since the mid-1990s, covering more than 1,600 hectares in Talomo-Lipadas, Mt. Tipolog-Tamugan, and other areas.

Duhaylungsod said monitoring continues to prevent illegal activities and sustain rehabilitation efforts.

Engr. Liza Mae Villora of the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB-Davao) echoed the reminder, stressing that while Davao City is blessed with abundant water, it remains a finite resource.

“We must protect our water sources through proper waste management and responsible use,” she said, adding that simple practices like turning off taps, checking for leaks, and smart laundry can make a big difference.

She also called the residents to be mindful of their water consumption to ensure long-term sustainability for the city’s growing population.

Sustainable water, waste management

During the water forum, various partners were also honored for their significant contributions to the EMB’s advocacy for responsible water utilization and proper waste management.

Among the awardees was the Davao Light and Power Company (DLPC), cited for its consistent support of the agency’s environmental programs, particularly its cleanup initiatives.

Aldrin Enrina, Pollution Control Officer of Davao Light and Power Company Inc., noted that the company has been actively conducting cleanup drives in Buhangin since 2012.

“We conduct water quality monitoring every quarter and organize a cleanup drive at the site every semester,” Enrina stated.

He also said that the company is scheduled to hold another cleanup drive in the last week of March in observance of World Water Day. PIA DAVAO