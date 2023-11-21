DCWD clarifies: Davao pipeline flushing not annual

THE Davao City Water District (DCWD) clarified on Tuesday morning, November 21, that the ongoing pipeline flushing activities in major water supply systems (WSS) are part of the Bulk Water Supply Project and not an annual operation.

This clarification follows negative sentiments from netizens about the project, which began on November 18.

“Naka-receive mig daghan reklamo and nakita pud nato sa social media nga daghan ang nagapangutana nganong ingilahang tubig. Gumikan kana sa gipahigayon nga pipeline flushing activities (We have received numerous complaints, and we've also noticed on social media that many people are inquiring about the water quality. This is a result of the pipeline flushing activities)," Jovana Cresta Duhanglungsod, DCWD Spokesperson told SunStar in a phone interview.

She said that the flushing activities are crucial to check the water quality in the city.

In response to complaints, especially in Agdao and Obrero areas, the DCWD has taken action.

A viral video by resident Ryan Al Chiu showed turbid and cloudy water due to the pipeline activity. Residents expressed concerns about the water's brown color and safety.