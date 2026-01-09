DCWD justifies planned rate hike amid public concerns

THE Davao City Water District (DCWD) on January 9, 2026 defended its proposed water rate adjustment, assuring the public that the increase is necessary to sustain reliable service and remains affordable, following concerns raised by the Mindanao Alliance for Progress (MAP).

In a Letter to the Editor furnished to SunStar Davao in December 2025, MAP expressed apprehension over the planned increase, stressing that water is a basic necessity that should remain accessible to all households.

“As we approach a new year, many families in Davao City are looking ahead with hope — hope for stability, for fairness, and for the simple assurance that basic needs will remain within reach. One of those basic needs is water,” MAP said.

While acknowledging that water service in Davao City is generally reliable, the group urged DCWD to clearly explain how this reliability will be sustained in the long term, particularly in relation to its partnership with Apo Agua.

“The public deserves a better understanding of how this partnership ensures long-term water security, protects consumers from service disruptions, and prevents future costs from being quietly passed on to households,” MAP said.

MAP warned that any increase in water rates would further burden households already facing rising expenses.

“As we enter a new year, families are already budgeting for rising prices of food, electricity, transportation, and education. Any increase in water rates will not only affect household bills,” the group said, adding that small businesses would likely pass additional costs to consumers.

MAP also questioned whether DCWD’s infrastructure is fully prepared to handle bulk water distribution, saying that “investments in pipes and networks should translate into real improvements in service, not just added financial pressure.”

The group further challenged the planned 15 percent increase in 2026 and another 15 percent in 2027, asking, “Is this truly the best that can be done?”

In response, DCWD, through its spokesperson JC Duhaylungsod, stated that it understands and respects MAP’s position, emphasizing that the agency shares the same concern for accessible water.

“We understand the sentiment of the Mindanao Alliance for Progress. DCWD also shares the group’s concern that water must remain within reach of all households, especially the most vulnerable sectors of society,” the water district said.

DCWD emphasized that customer payments are reinvested to ensure service quality and sustainability.

“Our water rates are utilized to promote the water district’s growth and viability, thus ensuring high quality of water service in Davao City,” DCWD said.

The agency reported that “96 percent of DCWD’s approximately 270,000 service connections enjoy 24/7 water service with adequate pressure,” and noted that it is “the only water service provider in the country that has reached climate resilience in terms of available water supply.”

DCWD also pointed out that it has maintained low water losses despite integrating bulk water supply, which it said validates “the integrity and quality of our infrastructure and the effectiveness of our proactive strategies.”

Looking ahead, DCWD said major investments remain necessary.

“To sustain this level of service, improve water availability for the remaining four percent of our service connections, and expand to more areas, we must continue developing more sources and water infrastructures, further optimize operations, improve customer care, protect water sources, and maintain a strong financial standing,” the agency said.

DCWD explained that as a self-sustaining government-owned and controlled corporation, it does not receive funding from either local or national government.

“The most viable option to finance this development plan is through a water rate adjustment that has been carefully studied, phased, and regulated to balance economic realities with social responsibility,” it said.

The water district clarified that the proposed 30 percent adjustment over two years is the minimum level required to sustain operations.

“Further deferral would risk service reliability and long-term sustainability,” DCWD said, citing rising operating costs, aging infrastructure, and future water security needs.

DCWD also underscored that transparency and public participation are built into the process.

“This is why the rate adjustment process includes a public hearing, which we conducted last October 24, 2025, with barangay representatives, stakeholders, and regulatory evaluation by the Local Water Utilities Administration,” it said.

On affordability, DCWD said the increase would still remain within reasonable limits.

“Even with the proposed 30 percent adjustment, DCWD’s water rates are still less than five percent of the average income of the lowest income group in Davao City,” it said.

The agency added that socialized programs remain in place.

“We continue implementing the Lifeline Water Rate, where residential customers consuming less than five cubic meters only pay P100 instead of the minimum charge,” DCWD said.

DCWD concluded by stressing that the adjustment is aimed at long-term protection of consumers.

“The goal of the rate adjustment is not burden, but resilience — to ensure that safe, reliable, and affordable water service can be sustained for all Davaoeños,” the water district said.

MAP, meanwhile, reiterated its call for openness and compassion, saying, “As Davao steps into the new year, let us move forward with openness, accountability, and care for every consumer who depends on every drop.” DEF