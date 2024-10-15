DCWD launches bulk water service

THE Davao City Water District (DCWD) encourages areas facing challenges accessing potable water to take advantage of its Bulk Water Sale Service.

During the Kapehan sa Dabaw on October 14, 2024, at SM City Davao, DCWD spokesperson JC Duhaylungsod said that the Bulk Water Sale Service is a new initiative designed to provide water to nearby municipalities and provinces.

He said the program is the company's way of helping areas that struggle to access affordable, drinkable water.

“Naa man gyud limitations ang atoang water service because kailangan naka main line ta para maabot natu ang serbisyo (We have limitations in our water service because we need a main line for our services to reach these areas),” she said.

Additionally, some remote locations fall under the jurisdiction of other water service utilities, complicating efforts to provide access.

Duhaylungsod added that those interested in utilizing the Bulk Water Sale Service can visit the extraction points in Malagamot, Panacan. These extraction points operate 24/7 and offer water at P70 per cubic meter (1,000 liters).

Customers are advised to contact DCWD in advance to schedule their extraction and pay the corresponding fees based on the volume of water ordered.

Payments for the Bulk Water Sale Service can be made at DCWD offices in Bajada, Matina, or Toril, with online payment options available via GCash.

This program was established in response to requests from nearby provinces and local government units (LGUs) seeking to source water from DCWD.

The Bulk Water Sale Service is part of DCWD’s efforts to assist areas in the Davao Region experiencing potable water shortages. RGP