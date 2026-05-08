DCWD sees enough water amid El Niño

THE Davao City Water District (DCWD) assured consumers that the city has enough water supply despite the possible effects of the developing El Niño phenomenon.

JC Duhaylungsod, DCWD spokesperson, said the utility continues to maintain a supply level higher than current demand as of May 2026.

Duhaylungsod said DCWD currently produces about 728 million liters of water daily, while consumers use only around 52 percent of the total production capacity.

She said the remaining 48 percent serves as a surplus supply that could help cushion the impact of possible water shortages and support additional service connections, particularly in District 2.

“This surplus we can use as our contingency supply ingkaso duna gyud epekto ang huwaw sa supply sa tubig sa atoang siyudad (This surplus can serve as our contingency supply in case drought conditions affect the city’s water supply),” Duhaylungsod said during the Davao Peace and Security Press Forum on Wednesday at the Royal Mandaya Hotel.

She added that the utility continues expanding services to underserved areas as demand for safe drinking water increases during dry spells.

DCWD also extended its ₱500 installment promo for new service connections until Dec. 31, 2026, through Board Resolution No. 25-428.

Duhaylungsod said the installment program helped the water utility reach its target of 16,600 new service connections in 2025.

“With the extension, more residents can avail themselves of safe and reliable water services,” she said.

The assurance came after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warned of a high probability of El Niño developing in the Pacific Ocean in the coming months.

Pagasa earlier said there is a 79 percent chance that El Niño will emerge between June and July 2026, potentially triggering droughts and prolonged dry spells in parts of the country.

On April 22, Pagasa raised its warning status from El Niño Watch to El Niño Alert, indicating a 70 percent chance that the weather phenomenon could develop within two to three months. RGP