DCWD septage treatment facility to be fully operational next year

THE Davao City Water District (DCWD) announced that the physical construction of the Septage Treatment Facility has been completed and advised customers to prepare their septic tanks for the upcoming services.

Jovana Cresta Duhaylungsod, spokesperson of DCWD, said during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, October 24, 2024, at the City Health Office (CHO) Building, that with the physical construction complete, the office is now installing the equipment and appliances needed for seepage management.

“Atoang target nga full condition would be in the first semester of 2025 so during that time naa na tay soft pilot testing nga pagabuhaton because that is crucial to determine na kato atoang gipangbuhat didto nga equipment are worthy before we fully accept the project coming from our contractors,” she said.

(Our target for full operation is in the first semester of 2025, so during that time, we will conduct soft pilot testing. This is crucial to determine whether the equipment we have installed is effective before we fully accept the project from our contractors).

Duhaylungsod, however, added that during the first semester of 2025, they would only conduct an initial collection of septage water and that full operation of the septage facility is expected in the second semester of 2025. She added that they have already informed their customers of the schedule to make them prepared.

Duhaylungsod said that their office is awaiting the arrival of vacuum trucks that will be used to collect septage water from households and transport it to the facility. She also assured that the trucks would be state-of-the-art and would safely contain the septage collected from homes and establishments.

Once the facility is fully operational, the treatment schedule will commence in District 2, followed by District 1, and District 3. The office said that this will be a five-year cycle.

To ensure readiness for the operation of the septage facility, DCWD advises customers to make sure that the access holes of their septic tanks are easily accessible. Duhaylungsod said that if a customer is scheduled for septage collection on that day and the access hole of their septic tank cannot be located, they will be rescheduled and will have to wait months for their next appointment.

Thus, Duhaylungsod is urging households that have buried their septic tanks to find ways to locate the access holes for the vacuum trucks. In addition to preparing the access holes, DCWD encourages Dabawenyos to take advantage of these services, as the city currently lacks sustainable sanitation solutions.

Duhaylungsod emphasized that Davao City Ordinance 0363-10, series of 2019, known as the Sewerage and Seepage Management Ordinance, stipulates that regular dislodging of septic tanks is mandatory, not optional. She noted that the project makes compliance easier, as the office will handle scheduling, collecting septage, and ensuring that the waste is disposed of in an environmentally friendly manner.

The Septage Treatment Facility is part of the Septage Management Program, a partnership between the City Government of Davao and DCWD.

The Indangan facility, occupying a 3,300 square-meter plot in Barangay Indangan, is the first government-owned septage treatment facility in the city and is part of a five-treatment facility program. Duhaylungsod revealed that they are already exploring additional sites in District 1 and District 3 to better accommodate their customers’ needs. She stressed that there is no need for concern when a treatment facility is constructed nearby, as the office assures that the technology used is odorless and equipped with sound control mechanisms.

Originally scheduled for completion by the end of 2023, the facility is expected to contribute significantly to the city's wastewater services. RGP