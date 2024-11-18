DCWD speeds up road excavation restoration with new contractor

THE Davao City Water District (DCWD) said it is expediting the repair of excavated roads after getting another contractor.

JC Duhaylungsod, DCWD spokesperson, said during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps media briefing on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, that they are expediting the road repair since aside from their in-house team, they have outsourced another contractor to catch up with the remaining road restorations.

She explained that their excavation works will not stop since DCWD is continuously installing new connections and repairing leaks.

"Kanang road excavation nato it's really part of our projects, number one labaw na sa residences pag naa tay i-install na new service connections (That road excavation it's really part of our projects, number one especially in residential areas where we need to install new service connections)," she said.

Duhaylungsod said that the construction of roads has increased with the operation of the Davao City Bulk Water Supply (DCBWSP) and other corresponding activities for operational adjustments.

DCWD said that their commitment with regard to their excavation work is ensuring that roads are partially restored particularly when construction is ongoing. If these are not partially restored, steel plates will be put in place, and lastly, they will put up early warning devices to warn motorists.

Duhaylungsod said that Dabawenyos should expect an increase in pipe-laying activities specifically in District 2 since DCWD’s expansion works are concentrated in the area.

Meanwhile, Duhaylungsod said they received reports last week concerning the construction they are conducting in Cabantian as they installed valves to manage water pressure and improve operational efficiency. She said that they were scheduled to finish the construction earlier however, problems concerning installation arose. She, however, assured that they partially addressed the problem so as not to cause great inconvenience to motorists. RGP