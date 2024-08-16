DCWD: Store water ahead of disruptions

In an advisory, the Davao City Water District (DCWD) urged Dabawenyos to store water in clean, covered containers before August 21, as prolonged rainfall is expected to increase turbidity in the Tamugan River, potentially disrupting water distribution.

Turbidity, the cloudiness caused by suspended particles in water, may result in reduced water flow or a temporary halt in the supply from the DCBWSP.

“To ensure, water service continuity, DCWD will be operating full blast its groundwater sources. However, if the high turbidity level persists, customers situated in elevated locations and far from the storage facilities may experience low water pressure to no water during peak hours of water usage,” DCWD wrote in their Facebook post on August 15, 2024.

The affected areas include those served by the Dumoy (Agdao, Angliongto, Buhangin, Centro, Gov. Vicente Duterte, Hizon, Lapu-Lapu, Madapo, Mandug, Pampanga, Panacan, Rafael Castillo, Sasa, Tigatto, Ubalde, and Wilfredo Aquino), Riverside (Balingaeng, Biao Escuela, Biao Guianga, Biao Joaquin, Catalunan Grande, Los Amigos, Matina Biao, New Valencia, Riverside, Tacunan, Talandang, Talomo River, Tugbok Proper, and Ulas), Tugbok (Bago Aplaya, Bago Gallera, Bago Oshiro, Bangkal, Catalunan Grande and Pequeño, Matina Pangi, Mintal, Sto. Niño, Talomo Proper, and Tugbok Proper), Calinan (Dacudao, Gumalang, Lacson), Cabantian (Cabantian, Communal, Indangan), and Panacan (Bunawan, Ilang, Lasang Panacan, Sasa, Tibungco) water supply systems.

DCWD will closely monitor these areas during heavy rains to maintain water supply within 24 hours.

Notably, Davao City Councilor Louie John Bonguyan, chair of the committee on energy and water, previously stated that areas served by the DCBWSP would no longer face water pressure issues during heavy rains, as Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc. has improved its filtration system to better handle turbidity. RGP