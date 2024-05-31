DCWD: Store water ahead of heavy rains

THE Davao City Water District (DCWD) has advised Dabawenyos, particularly those reliant on bulk water supply, to store water in preparation for extended heavy rains expected from June 2 to 6, 2024.

“DCWD customers served by the bulk water supply are advised to store water in clean and covered containers to prepare for the possible low water pressure to no water,” DCWD wrote in their advisory.

This advice follows the weather forecast from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), predicting prolonged rainfall that could lead to a reduced or temporary cessation of water distribution to areas serviced by the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWDP). This reduction in flow or temporary stoppage is attributed to high turbidity in the Tamugan River, the main water source for the bulk water supply.

Water Supply Systems (WSS) likely to be affected include Dumoy WSS, Riverside WSS, Tugbok WSS, Calinan WSS, Cabantian WSS, and Panacan WSS.

Residents in elevated areas distant from storage facilities may experience low to no water pressure, especially during peak usage hours. To ensure uninterrupted service despite high turbidity, the water district plans to operate groundwater sources at maximum capacity.

“DCWD will be closely monitoring all affected areas to ensure that affected customers will be supplied within the 24-hour time frame,” DCWD said.

This advisory echoes a similar notice posted on April 14, urging customers to store water in anticipation of prolonged heavy rain on April 21.

On January 9, 2024, Apo Agua announced the operational status of DCBWDP since December 1, 2023. This project, initiated by the City Government of Davao and initially slated for completion in 2021, aims to address water supply challenges in the region. RGP