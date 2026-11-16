DCWD trains upland brgys on water safety

THE Davao City Water District (DCWD) is helping upland barangays outside its service area keep their water safe to drink by training residents in proper water treatment, Councilor Temujin "Tek" Ocampo said.

Ocampo, who chairs the City Council's committee on environment and natural resources, said this during the Kapehan sa Dabaw media forum on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, at SM City Davao, when asked about the barangays outside the water district's service area.

Only 117 of the city's 182 barangays are connected to the DCWD, the Environmental Management Bureau in Davao Region (EMB-Davao) said in a Facebook post on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026.

"It's really impossible to supply all the 182 barangays considering that many barangays naa sa upland areas (considering that many barangays are in upland areas)," Ocampo said.

Citing information from the DCWD, he said some residents rely on streams and springs, and the utility helps barangay water systems improve and chlorinate their supply so it is clean to drink.

"So, the best thing that the Water District can do is to teach them, to train them paunsa nato mag-chlorinate, paunsa nato nga mapabukalan, or paunsa nato mahimo nga safe siya for drinking (So the best thing the Water District can do is teach them how to chlorinate, boil it, or make it safe for drinking)," he said.

Water quality concerns

EMB-Davao said the gap raises concerns about both water quality and quantity, as its monitoring shows rising levels of organic pollution, leftover nutrients, and fecal contamination in freshwater bodies.

The City Health Office (CHO) warned in October that long dry spells raise the risk of contamination in off-grid upland areas. Marc Dennis Serrano, head of the CHO's Environmental Health and Sanitation Division, said remote areas such as Marilog District that rely on unmonitored springs could see them dry up and face possible fecal contamination, and urged residents to boil untreated drinking water, SunStar Davao reported.

"Ang among gi-focus is more on the contamination sa tubig, unya kaning scarcity. Siguradoon nato nga maprotektahan 'tong gamay na lang nga water na available (Our focus is more on water contamination and on scarcity. We have to make sure the little water still available is protected)," Serrano said then.

On Nov. 12, the governing board of the Davao-Talomo River Water Quality Management Area (WQMA), chaired by EMB-Davao Regional Director Alnulfo Alvarez, passed a resolution backing the quick creation of a local water resources monitoring committee, which the city's Local Health Board has started discussing, the agency said.

At the same meeting, the DCWD said the city's water supply remains abundant despite El Niño and that it can tap its reserves if the dry spell worsens, according to the post.

Power for pumps

Ocampo said the city does not want to be complacent about El Niño, which is why they supported the city mayor's executive order covering agriculture, food security, disaster preparedness, energy and public safety.

"Karon lang medyo naka-focus na gyud ta kay ni-dako siya ang issue, dili pud ta gusto makumpyansax (Only now are we really focused on it because it has become a big issue, and we don't want to be complacent either),” he said.

He said power supply is a key concern, since the water district would need electricity to pump its ground wells if bulk supplier Apo Agua's supply dips. Davao Light and Power Company has said its supply remains sufficient, he added.

"Kay kung magkulang og power, tapos medyo magkulang ang Apo Agua sa ilang supply, dili man gyud kulang, medyo gamay, nya pun-an na sa Water District sa atong mga ground wells, kinahanglan ta’g power to pump the water (Because if power runs short, and Apo Agua's supply dips a little — not really short, just a little, the Water District will fill it in from our ground wells, and we need power to pump the water)," Ocampo said.

Protecting watersheds

Alvarez, who also spoke at the forum, said protecting watershed forests is vital, as large, old trees hold water in their roots and release it during drought.

He said studies point to 30 to 35 percent forest cover as a sign of healthy, functioning ecosystems, and that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is now focusing on growing the trees planted under the National Greening Program.

He, however, did not have Davao City's forest cover figure and referred the question to the DENR's forest management office.

The weather bureau Pagasa said on Nov. 4 that a very strong El Niño is present and is expected to persist until the first half of 2027. GRS