DCWD urges cistern installation amid El Niño threat

AN OFFICIAL from the Davao City Water District (DCWD) is urging Dabawenyos to install complimentary one-cubic cisterns for residential houses to serve as emergency water storage.

“Gina-encourage nato na kung naa silay budget mag install sila ug complementary cistern kahit one cubic lang for residential houses kay para magsilbi na ning pondo We encourage them if they have the budget, to install a complementary one-cubic cistern for residential houses to serve as water storage),” she said during a media briefing at the Royal Mandaya Hotel on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

DCWD also advised customers to store water and not solely rely on the operational Davao City Bulk Water Supply (DCBWDP). Despite the El Niño threat, the city's water supply remains stable, and the groundwater, located 200 to 300 meters below ground, is expected to be minimally affected.

She assured that there would be enough water supply in the city, thanks to the DCBWDP and groundwater, providing 360,000 cubic meters per day.

However, she acknowledged potential challenges if relying solely on groundwater, such as low to no water pressure in some areas.

“Pwede gyud nato siya ma gamit para ma ensure ang water service continuity kaya lang naa gyud na kambya kasi murag man gyud mubalik ta ana sa prior the bulk water distribution so kung mag-rely on groundwater source alone naay areas mag-low pressure to no water pressure but the good thing is dili gyud ta mazerohan (We can indeed use [groundwater] to ensure water service continuity, but there are consequences. It might take us back to the time before bulk water distribution. If we rely solely on groundwater, some areas may experience low to no water pressure. The positive aspect is that our supply will not be completely depleted),” she said.

To mitigate the impact of El Niño, DCWD recommends handwashing, hydration, and water storage in clean containers.

They also advised prudent water usage, saving rainwater for non-potable activities, and regular checks for potential leaks in water pipelines. RGP



