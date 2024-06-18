DCWD urges water storage from June 21 to 23, 2024

THE Davao City Water District (DCWD) has advised residents once again to store water in preparation for heavy rainfall expected from June 21 to 23, 2024. This advisory particularly concerns areas served by the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWDP).

DCWD urged its customers to store water in clean, covered containers due to anticipated low water pressure or potential water service interruptions during this period of heavy rainfall.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) officially declared the start of the rainy season on May 29, 2024, following months of drought.

According to DCWD's announcement on June 16, 2024, Pagasa forecasts heavy or prolonged rainfall that could lead to reduced flow or temporary suspension of the bulk water supply, primarily due to high turbidity in the Tamugan River.

Turbidity, defined by the Collins Dictionary, is the extent to which a clear liquid scatters light, typically indicating the presence of suspended particles.

DCWD plans to utilize groundwater sources to maintain an uninterrupted water supply if heavy rainfall persists. However, areas, especially those at higher elevations or distant from storage facilities, may experience limited to no water supply during peak demand periods if turbidity remains high in the Panigan-Tamugan area.

DCWD reassured residents that affected areas will be closely monitored to ensure water delivery within 24 hours.

Affected areas include those serviced by the Dumoy (Agdao, Angliongto, Buhangin, Centro, Gov. Vicente Duterte, Hizon, Lapu-Lapu, Madapo, Mandug, Pampanga, Panacan, Rafael Castillo, Sasa, Tigatto, Ubalde, and Wilfredo Aquino), Riverside (Balingaeng, Biao Escuela, Biao Guianga, Biao Joaquin, Catalunan Grande, Los Amigos, Matina Biao, New Valencia, Riverside, Tacunan, Talandang, Talomo River, Tugbok Proper, and Ulas), Tugbok (Bago Aplaya, Bago Gallera, Bago Oshiro, Bangkal, Catalunan Grande and Pequeño, Matina Pangi, Mintal, Sto. Niño, Talomo Proper, and Tugbok Proper), Calinan (Dacudao, Gumalang, Lacson), Cabantian (Cabantian, Communal, Indanagan, and Panacan (Bunawan, Ilang, Lasang Panacan, Sasa, Tibungco) water supply systems.

This advisory follows earlier recommendations from DCWD to store water ahead of extended heavy rains from June 2 to 6 and June 7 to 9.

The Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWDP), launched by the Davao City Government to address water supply issues, has been operational since December 1, 2023, as announced by Apo Agua on January 9, 2024. Initially scheduled for completion in 2021, the project aims to enhance water supply reliability in the city. RGP