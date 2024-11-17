DCWD warns of meter thefts during holidays

THE Davao City Water District (DCWD) has issued a warning about the potential theft of water meters during the holiday season.

JC Duhaylungsod, DCWD spokesperson, shared this concern during the Davao Peace and Security Corps press briefing on November 13, 2024, at the Royal Mandaya Hotel.

She cited historical trends and the current economic climate as reasons for the anticipated rise in water meter thefts as the holidays approach.

“So part of our campaign right now is to remind the public to take care of their water meter and ingkaso simbako mabiktima sila part sa atoang campaign to advise them ug unsa ang angay na buhaton (So, as part of our current campaign, we are reminding the public to take care of their water meters. In case they fall victim to theft, our campaign also includes advising them on the necessary steps they need to take)," she said.

They can contact DCWD via Facebook or call the official number, providing their account and contact details. An affidavit of loss and payment for the replacement meter are required, though the payment can be made over five years at P50 per month.

Duhaylungsod explained that while there is no upfront charge for the new meter, the customer must settle the remaining balance of the stolen meter before the transaction is closed. However, this payment is not required for immediate installation, and flexible payment options will be available.

While the number of thefts has decreased in recent years, thanks to collaboration between DCWD and the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), Duhaylungsod noted an expected rise in thefts during the Christmas season. Similar incidents have already been reported in neighboring cities like Tagum, where local authorities have issued advisories.

She reminded customers that safeguarding the water meter is part of their contractual responsibility. However, she cautioned against extreme measures, such as sealing the meter, which could prevent proper readings. RGP