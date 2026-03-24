DdO Multi-Specialty Hospital bill passes House on final reading

THE House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading a bill seeking to establish a multi-specialty hospital in Davao de Oro.

House Bill No. 8239, which was filed on July 30, 2025, provides for the construction of the “Davao de Oro Multi-Specialty Hospital” in the municipality of Monkayo, aimed at improving access to specialized and quality healthcare services in the province.

The bill was principally authored by Davao de Oro First District Rep. Maricar Zamora-Mabanglo and Second District Rep. Leonel “Jhong” Ceniza.

Rep. Maricar said the House approval marks a major step toward the realization of the long-awaited hospital in the province, highlighting its potential to improve the delivery of medical services, particularly in addressing complex health conditions that cannot be handled by ordinary hospitals.

She also emphasized that the bill reflects their continued push to advance programs and initiatives that respond to the needs and welfare of constituents.

The proposed bill will be transmitted to the Senate for deliberation and final approval.

Once enacted into law, the hospital will be placed under the supervision of the Department of Health and funded through the General Appropriations Act. PR