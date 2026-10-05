DdOSC student docu ‘LIPAD’ tells story of New Bataan

A DOCUMENTARY film produced by The Turret, the official student publication of Davao de Oro State College (DdOSC)–New Bataan Branch, follows the story of a community worker whose journey reflects the struggles and possibilities of rebuilding a livelihood through collective action.

Titled “LIPAD,” the documentary revolves around the life of Leah, a woman from Barangay San Roque, New Bataan, who, like many people, has experienced moments when the path she imagined for herself did not turn out as expected.

Rather than presenting livelihood only through figures and programs, LIPAD follows Leah’s experiences to show how opportunities for livelihood can intersect with personal recovery, community participation, and renewed purpose.

The film was written and directed by Given Mark B. Inansugan, adviser of The Turret and a faculty member of DdOSC. He also handled the film’s cinematography, lead editing, sound, and poster production.

The documentary employs a restrained storytelling approach, allowing Leah’s experiences, the community, and visual documentation of everyday life to carry much of the narrative.

LIPAD was produced as part of the province’s LANTAW: Lens of Peace – Film for Peace Competition 2026, carrying the theme “Sa probinsyang malamboon, kalinaw magpadayon.” The film looks at development and peace not simply in terms of economic activity or the absence of conflict, but as part of people’s continuing efforts to move forward, rebuild, and create better lives within their communities.

Through Leah’s story, LIPAD explores how a person can find new direction after facing setbacks, while also highlighting the role of community and livelihood opportunities in helping people rebuild.

The official trailer of “LIPAD” offers a first look into Leah’s story and the community behind the documentary. PR