Dead police officer found with blood

AN INVESTIGATION into the death of Police Lieutenant Colonel Deozar Almasa is ongoing, and authorities have dismissed circulating reports claiming he was killed, stressing that no such conclusion has been established as the probe continues.

The remains of Almasa were turned over to his family after he was found lifeless in his quarters at the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) barracks inside Camp Sgt. Quintin M. Merecido in Buhangin, Davao City, on the morning of February 9, 2026.

In an exclusive interview with SunStar Davao on February 11, PRO-Davao spokesperson Police Major Catherine Dela Rey clarified that the circumstances surrounding the official’s death remain under investigation.

“Sa karon, ongoing pa gihapon ang investigation pero walay kamatooran nga gipatay sya dinhia ug dili mao to ang giingon sa atoang chief atol sa pagbisita niya. Ang ingon niya is to make sure nga paspas ang investigation sa maong insidente,” Dela Rey said.

As of now, the investigation is still ongoing, and there is no truth to the claim that he was killed here. That was not what our chief said during his visit. What he said was to make sure that the investigation into the incident is conducted swiftly.)

She added that the conduct of an autopsy will depend on the decision of the family.

When asked about the wounds on his body, Dela Rey confirmed that Almasa was found dead with blood on him, but did not disclose whether the injuries were gunshot wounds.

Almasa was discovered around 7 a.m. inside his quarters after colleagues forced entry when he failed to respond to repeated knocking. He was found slumped on a plastic chair with blood and was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Jose Melencio Nartatez, who was in Davao City at the time for an official visit, said he was promptly briefed about the incident and ordered a thorough investigation.

“I gave a directive to investigate because these things don’t just happen,” Nartatez told reporters, declining to speculate on possible foul play and emphasizing that the case is under active investigation.

In a statement, PRO-Davao extended its condolences to Almasa’s family and colleagues. The Philippine flag at Camp Merecido was flown at half-mast in his honor.

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has since mounted a coordinated response addressing both the investigation and burial arrangements. Acting City Director Police Colonel Mannan C. Muarip convened station commanders on February 10 to ensure a unified and orderly approach.

Police Station 5 Buhangin was tasked to lead a thorough and impartial investigation, while Police Station 8 Toril was assigned to manage security and traffic during the wake and burial rites to maintain order and solemnity.

DCPO leadership assured the public that standard investigative procedures are being followed, underscoring the organization’s commitment to professionalism, transparency, and public safety even as it mourns the loss of a colleague.

Almasa was a member of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Class of 2000. He completed his elementary education at Don Juan dela Cruz Elementary School in 1988 and graduated from Saint Peter’s College of Toril High School in 1992. He previously served as chief of police in Bansalan and Digos City and, at the time of his passing, was the PRO-Davao Assistant Regional Director for Logistics. DEF