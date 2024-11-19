Deadline set for taxi meter recalibration

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Davao Region announced earlier this week that over 1,100 taxi units in the city have already had their meters recalibrated as of November 2024.

The agency urged taxi drivers and operators to complete the recalibration by the deadline of November 28.

LTFRB-Davao aims to recalibrate approximately 5,000 taxi meters to allow the new P50 flag-down rate, effective since November 11, following a motion for reconsideration by taxi groups nationwide.

Taxi drivers had gathered at the LTFRB-Davao office in Puan for meter repairs, recalibrations, and road tests, and to receive official notice of the new flag-down rate increase from P45 to P50. This increase was approved on September 16, 2022, and confirmed earlier this year by the LTFRB central office.

In Metro Manila and neighboring provinces, including Davao, the new flag-down rate of P50 applies to all conventional taxi services, both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned, following the March 18, 2024 ruling (Case No. 20227453).

LTFRB-Davao regional director Nonito Llanos confirmed that the rate increase is now permanent, citing petitions from taxi operators and rising fuel prices. He also warned that taxi drivers who charge the new flag-down rate without recalibrating their meters will face fines.

Meanwhile, the 20 percent fare reduction for seniors, students, and people with disabilities will remain in effect. DEF