Death toll rises to 42 in Basilan ferry sinking

THE death toll from the sinking of passenger vessel MV Trisha Kerstin 3 rose to 42 after authorities recovered two more bodies off Baluk-Baluk Island on Monday, February 2, 2026, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported.

The Coast Guard said BRP Capones retrieved the latest remains that will undergo identification and proper disposition.

The updated count also reflects a corrected tally following coordination with local disaster offices. Commodore Rejard Marfe, PCG commander of the Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM), said the revised total includes a six-month-old baby girl whose body had been turned over to the Basilan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) on January 26 before her transfer to Zamboanga City.

The PCG, the PDRRMO, and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) confirmed the final figure after meeting to reconcile all reported recoveries from the maritime tragedy.

“The PCG extends its sincerest condolences to the families of the victims,” the agency said. “Coordination with concerned government agencies and local government units remains ongoing to ensure accurate reporting and the proper handling of all recovered remains.”

On Sunday, February 1, the PCG had recovered three bodies, raising the death count at the time to 40. One of the fatalities was Seaman First Class Alkhaizar Hadjail, a Coast Guard personnel who was onboard the vessel.

“Our fallen Coast Guard personnel will always be remembered for their selfless dedication and commitment to public service, exemplifying courage and professionalism in the line of duty,” PCG spokesperson Captain Noemie Cayabyab said.

The number of survivors remains at 316.

On January 31, authorities also recovered the bodies of a four-month pregnant woman, her grade school-aged daughter, and a member of a non-government organization. Provincial officials and Hadji Muhtamad Mayor Arsina Kahing Nano identified the victims as Dernalyn Muarip, her daughter Sharfa, and Reckmar Abtong, a former president of the Junior Chamber International (JCI) in Sulu, known throughout the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

Following the tragedy, the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) launched an investigation into possible violations by Aleson Shipping Lines, the vessel’s operator.

Marina spokesperson Luisito delos Santos said the agency is verifying survivors’ claims that passengers were supposed to board a different vessel on January 25, not MV Trisha Kerstin 3.

Delos Santos highlighted reports of insufficient life vests and locked-up safety equipment, stressing that the number of functional vests must always match the vessel’s passenger limit.

Authorities said investigations into the cause of the sinking and questions of accountability are ongoing. DEF