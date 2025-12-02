Decision on Baste, Rigo status pending

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government-Davao Region (DILG-Davao) said it is still awaiting guidance from the central office regarding the status of Davao City Acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte and Acting Vice Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II.

Charissa Guerta, assistant regional director of DILG-Davao, said the DILG national office has already sought clarification from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and is waiting for its response before it can issue an update on the situation involving the city’s two highest officials.

“We are waiting for updates. Nag-inquire mi sa central office kung unsa ang ilang nahimong stand [We inquired with the central office about their position],” she said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Tuesday, December 1, 2025, at SM City Davao.

When asked whether there is a timeline for when Baste and Rigo will officially assume office, Guerta said she could not comment on the matter.

She said the DILG will wait for Comelec’s decision, noting that whatever the commission decides will determine the agency’s next steps regarding the Dutertes’ status.

On the question of succession in the City Council — given that Rigo will vacate his seat as first district councilor once he assumes the vice mayor post — Guerta said filling the vacancy will depend on the political party of the official involved.

“Sila man gyud ang muhatag sa nomination, like whoever is nominated mao na siya ang i-consider (They will give the nomination, and whoever is nominated will be considered),” she said.

Baste as mayor, Rigo as vice mayor

Rigo confirmed in an interview that he is set to formally assume the post of vice mayor by the end of 2025, following the failure of his grandfather, former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte (FPRRD), to take his oath of office. His assumption will also follow after his uncle, Baste, takes over as city mayor.

Rigo added that there will be a joint oath-taking for him and Sebastian.

The Duterte patriarch is currently in The Hague, Netherlands, facing proceedings before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in connection with alleged crimes against humanity related to his administration’s war on drugs.

To recall, the DILG, through a letter dated June 30, directed Baste to perform the functions of the city mayor to ensure continuity of local government operations. Citing Section 46(a) of the Local Government Code, the agency said the designation is both legal and necessary amid FPRRD’s temporary incapacity to assume office.

Under the same succession framework, the DILG also designated Councilor Rigo Duterte—who topped the 2025 elections with 119,324 votes—as acting vice mayor.

Replacement for Rigo as councilor

Davao City Councilor Alberto Ungab said there have been no discussions yet on who will fill the seat in the 21st City Council once Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II assumes the vice mayor position.

Ungab said consultations at this stage would be premature, emphasizing that they intend to wait for the city mayor to initiate discussions and consult with the councilors.

He also confirmed that there have been no internal talks within the HTL party regarding Rigo’s potential replacement.

However, in a separate interview, Ungab noted that since Rigo is from the first district, it is likely that his replacement will also come from the same district. RGP