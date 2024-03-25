Decline in exploitation cases; advocacy efforts strengthened

AN OFFICIAL from the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) reported two cases of online exploitation of women and children in the region in 2022.

Police Major Catherine Dela Rey, during the Kapehan sa PIA on Friday morning, March 22, 2024, at NCCC Victoria Plaza, noted that while they lack data for 2023, they recorded two cases in 2022.

“For 2023, we don’t have any records of online exploitation of women and children. However, in 2022, we had two cases in Davao de Oro—one under investigation—and one in Davao del Norte, which has been resolved,” she said.

She expressed hope for maintaining this downward trend in the following months.

Meanwhile, Lorna Mandin, chief of the Davao City Integrated Gender and Development Division (IGDD-Davao), said they are monitoring internet sites where perpetrators target children.

She underscored the strong support from local telecommunication companies in combating online sexual abuse or exploitation of children (Osaec), stating their willingness to block explicit websites.

“We also engage in communities na i-report tapos kita pod along with our NGO partners nakapaningkamot ta (We also encourage communities to report, and together with our NGO partners, we exert our best efforts),” she said.

She attributed the rise in cases of gender violence, mental health issues, suicide, and teenage pregnancy to prolonged online exposure and the lack of guidance from parents, elders, and teachers regarding children's online activities.

Dela Rey emphasized the necessity of advocacy in schools and barangays across the region to mitigate Osaec cases and educate youth about appropriate online behavior.

“Patuloy pa rin yung mga advocacy natin sa mga schools at barangays, tinuturuan natin ang mga kabataan kung ano ang good touch at bad touch (We are continuously advocating in schools and barangays, educating youth about good and bad touch),” she said. RGP



Related stories: