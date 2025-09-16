Defense sec, AFP chief: Military remains ‘dedicated to Constitutional mandate’

DEFENSE Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. issued a joint statement on Friday, September 12, reaffirming their commitment to the Constitution and national unity amid calls for withdrawal of support for the AFP over the flood control corruption scandal.

In the statement, the Department of National Defense and the AFP emphasized that as a professional, non-partisan institution, the military remains fully dedicated to its constitutional mandate to serve the Filipino people.

“At this critical juncture for our national security in the face of threats to our peace and regional stability, politically-motivated attempts to distract the Armed Forces of the Philippines from focusing on its mission are not only futile but also irresponsible,” the statement read.

Teodoro and Brawner rejected what they described as efforts by certain groups to “patronize the AFP,” insinuating or suggesting unconstitutional or unilateral interventions. They affirmed that the AFP “abides by the Constitution through the Chain of Command.”

They pledged full support for the administration’s anti-corruption campaign, led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and called for responsible, transparent governance. The statement declared that the nation owes its veterans, heroes, and future generations a Philippines founded upon integrity.

Teodoro and Brawner underscored that the strength of the Republic depends on the rule of law and unity among Filipinos. They called on citizens to respect democratic processes, place trust in institutions, and seek change through peaceful and lawful means.

This comes amid public outcry over revelations of irregularities in flood control infrastructure projects, initiated investigations in Congress and by executive organs, and suspension of funding for programs under review. DEF